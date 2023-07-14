New Incat 24 commuter ferry goes to work for SeaLink Queensland Written by Nick Blenkey









Now in operation for Australia’s SeaLink South-East Queensland, the Talwurrapin, is a 24 meter, 200 passenger Incat Crowther 24 commuter ferry that incorporates a number of design elements tailored specifically to SeaLink’s requirements and operations. Delivered by Murarrie, Queensland, shipbuilder Norman R. Wright & Sons, the vessel has been operating on the busy Redland Bay to Russell Island commuter and tourism route in the Moreton Bay region since late January 2023.

SeaLink is a subsidiary of the Kelsian Group and Talwurrapin is the latest in a long line of successful projects between Kelsian Group, its subsidiary brands and Incat Crowther.

“From passenger ferries in Queensland and Tasmania, to tourism cruise vessels in NSW, Incat Crowther has a long and proud history of working closely with SeaLink and the Kelsian Group to deliver high-quality vessels that are tailored specifically to their operational requirements,” says Incat Crowther’s technical manager, Andrew Tuite.

With a 1.00 meter draft, low for a vessel of its size, Talwurrapin is powered by two 368 kW @ 1800 rpm Scania DI13 071M diesels that give it speeds of up to 25 knots.

The commuter ferry’s main cabin seats 108 seated passengers with a further 32 seated passengers in an outdoor area, with safe space for 60 standing passengers throughout the vessel.

Designed with accessibility in mind, Talwurrapin includes six wheelchair spaces, and ceiling grab rails to maximize safety while on board. The main deck also features a large luggage rack in the centre of the air-conditioned main cabin, and storage for bicycles on the bow.

Talwurrapin has been specifically designed to maximize operational efficiency with safe and streamlined boarding. The vessel’s wheelhouse has been positioned to provide maximum visibility while boarding has been optimized by tailoring the vessel’s design to integrate with existing infrastructure at the ports the ferry will service.

“Talwurrapin will provide a safe, efficient, and vital community connection for people in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland and further cements SeaLink South-East Queensland’s position as the leading commuter and tourism ferry operator in the region,” says Tuite.