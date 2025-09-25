New German Aerospace Center vessel will feature next-gen Steerprop azimuth propulsion

Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop has been selected to deliver its new next generation of contra-rotating propeller (CRP) azimuth propulsions to Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH, which is building a state-of-the-art research vessel for the German Aerospace Center (DLR).

The new vessel, measuring 48 meters in length and 11 meters in breadth, will serve as a floating laboratory for maritime research. Designed to study, test, and operate on different maritime energy systems under real-life operating conditions, the vessel will become a unique platform for advancing sustainable shipping solutions. It will primarily be used for research voyages lasting from one to several days in the North Sea and Baltic Sea, accommodating up to 20 people onboard.

First delivery of Steerprop’s next generation of CRP

This order marks the first delivery of Steerprop’s next generation of CRP technology, representing a major leap in propulsion efficiency. The scope includes two Steerprop 14 CRP LM units, each rated at 750 kW and designed to Ice Class 1A standards.

The new CRP design introduces pressure lubrication for smaller applications. Pressure lubrication minimizes mechanical losses, enabling mechanical efficiency up to 98.5% compared to the typical 95%, and enabling superior fuel economy and performance.

R&D-driven propulsion optimization

Prior to the contract award, Steerprop conducted an extensive R&D study to optimize the vessel’s propulsion concept. Model tests with the design propulsors confirmed that the tailored solution would fully support the vessel’s demanding mission profile.

“Working in close cooperation with the owner and shipyard was crucial to this project,” said Juho Rekola, director, sales & project management at Steerprop. “We are proud that our Next Generation of CRP technology will contribute to groundbreaking research on energy systems in maritime industry.”

A floating laboratory for the maritime industry

Beyond energy system trials, the research vessel will provide extensive measuring capabilities, including load, torque, thrust, and ice loads. This makes it not only a platform for DLR’s work but also a valuable resource for Steerprop, other suppliers, and academic partners to conduct independent research.

The vessel’s unique role as a fuel laboratory at sea aligns with the maritime industry’s push toward decarbonization, providing vital data on energy efficiency, fuel performance, and operational impacts in real-world conditions.

The order for Steerprop was confirmed in March 2025. Construction will be carried out at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH, with Steerprop delivering the propulsion units as part of its comprehensive scope of supply.