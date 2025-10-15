New custom research vessel under construction for Cape Fear Community College Written by Nick Blenkey









A 26-meter catamaran research vessel is now under construction for the Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) in Wilmington, N.C., at the Midship Marine shipyard in Harvey, La. Custom designed by Incat Crowther, it has a robust aluminum structure that allows it to be used by CFCC’s marine technology program for extended multi-day and week-long on-water research and education activities throughout the Cape Fear River system and up to 100 nautical miles offshore.

The research vessel’s operational flexibility is enhanced by a heavy-duty retrieval system with an A-Frame capable of lifting a wide range of research equipment up to 8,000 lb. A telescopic davit and heavy-duty winches are also included for further operational efficiency across the upper and main decks. The vessel also features a stern platform for providing quick access to the water for divers or for researchers taking water samples.

The multifunctional vessel can accommodate up to 24 people on multi-day missions or 40 people on single-day missions across two decks. The vessel’s main deck features one four-person berth, two six-person berths, three bathrooms, a large galley and mess area as well as large dry and wet labs for scientific and educational activities. Ample storage lockers are also available on the vessel’s foredeck.

The upper deck features two four-person berths, a large bathroom and the vessel’s ergonomically designed bridge. The vessel’s bridge optimizes daily operations and provides the captain with excellent vision, including wing stations for maximum visual maneuverability.

“Incat Crowther is excited to be working on this project following a competitive tender process undertaken by the Cape Fear Community College,” said Grant Pecorino, Incat Crowther’s managing director North America . “We have a strong track record of designing award-winning, bespoke research vessels here in North America and our team of naval architects has been working closely with the team from Cape Fear Community College to ensure this vessel is optimized for their operations, as well as the local environment. With construction now underway, we’re looking forward to seeing the vessel hit the water in 2026.”

“The purchase of this new research vessel represents an investment in the future of our marine technology program,” said Jim Morton, president, CFCC. “By equipping our students with a reliable, modern vessel for hands-on learning, we are ensuring the program’s long-term success and preparing graduates to thrive in the maritime industry. We are also excited to be working with Incat Crowther and Midship Marine on the design and construction of this vessel. Their strong reputation in the maritime industry gives us confidence that our students will benefit from a world-class training platform.”

Shawna Rowe, program director – marine technology, CFCC, said “For more than 60 years, CFCC’s Marine Technology program has prepared students for careers in marine scientific support across offshore, nearshore, and inshore environments. The new research vessel will carry on this legacy, serving as a floating classroom and laboratory where students will gain practical experience in biological sampling, hydrographic surveying, and the deployment of oceanographic instrumentation. With modernized technology and equipment, the vessel will support immersive learning experiences that mirror the challenges and expectations of the marine industry today. This investment underscores CFCC’s dedication to meeting the growing demands of the marine industry by preparing highly skilled professionals who are ready to support environmental stewardship, scientific discovery, and technological innovation on the water. Our new research vessel will provide Marine Technology students with the tools and training they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry, and it reinforces CFCC’s reputation as a leader in marine technology education.”