New Catalina Express CARB-compliant ferry set to start construction

A new CARB-compliant ferry is on its way. Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego is set to start construction next month on a new low-emission ferry for Los Angele based Catalina Express. The 48 meter (160 foot), 516 passenger vessel has been designed by Incat Crowther. It is designed to meet the requirements of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) commercial harbor craft requirements and, as we reported earlier (see story), is one of two low-emissions vessels being built with the help of the Port of Los Angeles’ $31 million, CARB-funded, Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project. Catalina Express was awarded a $15,000,000 grant to match its own $15,000,000 contribution to the project.

The new CARB-compliant ferry will service the popular one-hour tourist route between Los Angeles’ Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island. Capable of transporting up to 516 passengers across three spacious decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, it will operate on renewable diesel fuel (R-99) comprised of plant-based stocks. The new vessel will be propelled by four EPA Tier 4-compliant MTU 12V4000 M65L engines, each designed to be equipped with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) certified by the EPA, USCG, and CARB .

The new vessel will replace three smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 ferries with their combined six diesel engines, and will reduce emissions while maintaining the same passenger capacity within the Catalina Express fleet.

In addition to offering a lower-emission transport option, the new vessel will also provide a world-class customer experience, says Incat Crowther. Passenger comfort has been enhanced via a resiliently mounted superstructure which will reduce vibrations and noise transmitted from the hulls. The new vessel will offer spacious seating and amenities including two kiosks, a large protected luggage hold, space for 16 bicycles, café-style table seating, indoor and outdoor seating options and accessible toilets. The vessel has also been designed with active ride control comprising a pair of Naiad Active T-foil and interceptors to help reduce vessel motions.

The vessel’s main deck will seat 198 passengers, including space for four wheelchairs, in an air-conditioned cabin that has five bathrooms and a large kiosk. An internal staircase leads to the mid-deck which offers VIP seating for 142 passengers as well as another kiosk and two bathrooms. The vessel’s wheelhouse is on the mid-deck, which also provides aft outdoor seating for a further 39 passengers and two bathrooms. External staircases from the mid-deck lead to a large, protected roof deck for 137 passengers.

“For over 43 years, Catalina Express has been environmentally conscious and has been able to meet or exceed federal and state regulations to help reduce emissions,” said Greg Bombard, president and CEO of Catalina Express.“Catalina Express is grateful to CARB for this grant and the partnership with the Port of Los Angeles. Their support has allowed us to move forward on the construction of this new vessel to further the mission of environmental advancement and continuing to provide a valuable and affordable ferry service to Catalina Island for Island residents, visitors and local communities.”

“CARB is proud to support the development of the next generation of advanced marine vessels that will help protect the health of those living and working near ports,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “California is demonstrating what is possible and is leading the way in bringing cleaner marine vessel technology to the market.”

LA MER is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts Cap-and-Trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy, and improve public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

“Incat Crowther is pleased to have been selected to design another groundbreaking and technologically advanced vessel for Catalina Express,” said Incat Crowther North America managing director Grant Pecoraro. ‘We have an extensive track record of designing low and zero-emission ferries for operators around the world and what sets our approach apart is our technology-agnostic process to delivering bespoke designs. We’re looking forward to partnering with the team at Catalina Express to deliver an efficient, safe and world-class renewable diesel passenger vessel that will set the standard for other operators around the world looking to decarbonize.”

Sea trials of the CARB-compliant ferry are expected to start in 2027.