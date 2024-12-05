NES to deliver shoreside charging stations for Fjord1 autonomous ferries Written by Nick Blenkey









Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 has contracted Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) to deliver two shoreside charging stations for use by the four autonomous, zero-emission ferries that it will operate on the Lavik-Oppedal crossing on the west coast of Norway (see earlier story).

Lavik-Oppedal route is a 5.6 kilometer (about 3.5 miles) long route that crosses the Sognefjord, on the west coast of Norway. It is designated as national road ferry connection E39 by the Norwegian Public Roads Administration which awarded Fjord 1 a contract to operate the route that sets very specific requirements for the ferries’ zero emission and autonomous operation capabilities

One onshore charging station will be installed at the berth in Lavik and the other in Oppedal. The ferries will be close to fully charged in approximately ten minutes while at the terminal.

Under the contract, NES will supply two complete containerized onshore charging stations, including transformers, switchboards, control system and data collection system, plus the charging plug that connects the charging stations to the vessels.

“Fjord1 is very pleased to enter this agreement with Norwegian Electric Systems for delivery of the charging stations to the Lavik-Oppedal ferry crossing,” says Odd Bjarte Johnsen, Fjord1’s project manager. “This partnership represents one of many important steps towards more environmentally friendly ferry operations. We have received similar deliveries in the past and are very satisfied with the cooperation we have with NES,” says Odd Bjarte Johnsen, Fjord1’s project manager.

Delivery of the onshore charging stations is scheduled for 2026. NES, which is a subsidiary of HAV Group ASA, will manage the project out of its headquarters in Bergen, Norway. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“We have delivered multiple onshore charging stations in the past, so this is highly familiar territory for NES,” says Siv Remøy-Vangen, managing director at NES. “That said, these charging stations will be further developed to meet the autonomous operations from the ferries, where also they will have some autonomous functions.”

The contract for the shoreside charging stations is the third award Norwegian Electric Systems has received for the Lavik-Oppedal ferries.

First, in March this year, the shipbuilder, Turkey’s Tersan shipyard, contracted NES to act as the system integrator and provide complete system deliveries for the power system, automation and bridge design including navigation and communication solutions for the four ferries. Then, at the end of May, Fjord1 contracted NES to develop systems for the automation of vessel functions and autonomous navigation for the ferries.

“To be awarded a third out of a possible three contracts for the Lavik-Oppedal ferries is a fantastic result,” says Remøy-Vangen. “The completed delivery to the fjord crossing of Lavik-Oppedal represent the future of ferry transport. To be involved as a key cooperation partner for Fjord1 is something we do not take for granted. We will work extremely hard to ensure that we deliver according to Fjord1’s high expectations and quality requirements.”

Additionally, NES’s sister HAV Group company, HAV Design, has been contracted to deliver the ship design and an engineering package for the vessels. Both NES and HAV Design are subsidiaries of HAV Group ASA, which is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo