Navy exercises $18.3 million YRBM barge option at Conrad

Morgan City, La., headquartered Conrad Shipyard LLC has been awarded a $18,293,952 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-22-C-2253 for the detail design and construction of one additional YRBM barge (more formally, a Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing craft). Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Conrad’s initial $18,988,990 contract for its first YRBM barge included options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $142,906,420.

The YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad’s design incorporates functional spaces that allow the sailors to work, sleep, and eat comfortably.

Conrad, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, expects to deliver the first barge to the Navy in late 2023. If the Navy exercises options for the additional barges, peak production is expected to occur from 2023 through 2025.