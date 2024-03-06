Navy and Marine Corps leaders tour Bollinger Mississippi

Earlier this week, Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding hosted U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R.-Miss.) and a delegation of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps leaders at its facility in Pascagoula, Miss. In addition to Senator Wicker, the delegation included Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti; Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney and PEO Ships Rear Admiral Tom Anderson. The visit underscored the critical role Bollinger plays in American shipbuilding in enhancing national defense capabilities and bolstering the economy.

“Bollinger Shipyards was honored to welcome Adm. Franchetti, Gen. Mahoney, and Sen. Wicker to Pascagoula,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “We take great pride in our contribution to the strength and readiness of America’s naval forces and remain dedicated to maintaining our legacy of quality, durability, and innovation in shipbuilding. This visit provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and ongoing commitment to fulfilling the critical needs of our military, both today and in the years to come.”

“I will always showcase our skilled Gulf Coast shipbuilders and the impressive work they do. The Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and world benefit from what comes out of our shipyards,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker. “As one of Mississippi’s U.S. Senators and the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, I look for every opportunity to advance our region’s national defense contributions. This visit was worthwhile.”

During the visit, the VIP party toured the facility, engaged with Bollinger’s workforce, and were briefed by Bollinger leadership on current and future projects.

Bollinger Mississippi currently builds the T-AGS and APL programs for the U.S. Navy, as well as the Polar Security Cutter program of the U.S. Coast Guard.

This was Adm. Franchetti’s and Gen. Mahoney’s first visit to Bollinger Mississippi. The visit was part of a tour of Gulf Coast shipyards.