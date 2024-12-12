Navy accepts delivery of USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208)

The Navy took delivery of the fourth ship in the John Lewis-class fleet oiler program, the USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208) from shipbuilder General Dynamics NASSCO on Dec. 10.

Delivery followed the completion of integrated sea trials where the ship’s readiness and capabilities were tested and validated to delivery requirements.

“This delivery is a significant milestone as we bring another oiler to our fleet and increase our replenishment underway capabilities,” said John Lighthammer, program manager, Auxiliary and Special Mission Ships, Program Executive Office, Ships (PEO Ships). “This is the final stepping stone in getting this essential ship to our civilian mariners in need of its tools.

John Lewis-class ships are operated by Military Sealift Command and feature substantial volume for oil; significant dry cargo capacity; and aviation capability. They provide additional capacity to the Navy’s Combat Logistics Force and are a cornerstone of the Navy’s fuel delivery system.

GD NASSCO is also in production on T-AO USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO 210), USNS Thurgood Marshall (T-AO 211), and USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg (T-AO 212). The future USNS Harriet Tubman (T-AO 213) and USNS Dolores Huerta (T-AO 214) are under contract. Additionally, a block buy contract was issued in September 2024 for the detail design and construction of T-AO 214-221.