NAVSEA awards Bollinger $6OM Navajo-class contract mod

Written by Nick Blenkey
T-ATS 6 Navajo-class ship

First Navajo-class T-ATS, USNS Navajo, was christened at an August 2022 recent ceremony at Bollinger Houma shipyard. [Photograph: Bollinger Shipyards]

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, Louisiana, has been awarded a $60,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2207) for additional pre- and post-delivery requirements including industrial services, shipyard support, and extended post-delivery availabilities for the Navajo-class towing salvage and rescue (T-ATS) ships.

Bollinger delivered the first Navajo-class vessel, USNS Navajo (T-ATS 6), in August 2022.

The Navajo-class ships provides ocean-going tug, salvage, and rescue capabilities to support fleet operations. T-ATS replaces and fulfills the capabilities that were previously provided by the Powhatan-class Fleet Ocean Tug (T-ATF 166) and Safeguard-class Rescue and Salvage Ships (T-ARS 50) class ships.

Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (88%); and Houma, Louisiana (12%), and is expected to be completed by January 2030.

Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,000,000 (100%) will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Categories: News, Shipyard News Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES