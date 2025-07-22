Navios opts for ABS Wavesight for FuelEU and EU ETS compliance

As of January 1, 2025, companies with ships calling on EU ports have been required to collect and report key fuel-related data in preparation for EU submission deadlines. The ABS Wavesight platform offers a seamless solution, now being used by Navios Maritime Partners, that automates data reporting and simplifies the process of submitting data for statutory verification to ABS through a convenient API connection.

“Meeting environmental requirements is key for our clients and we are continuing to make strategic investments in digital solutions that help simplify their operations and processes,” said Staci Satterwhite, CEO of ABS Wavesight. “By combining state-of-the-art capabilities from ABS Wavesight such as operational insights, emissions tracking and environmental monitoring, with a simplified connection to ABS for statutory compliance, clients now have a seamless experience.”

“In Navios we continue our ongoing commitment to operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and the long-term decarbonization of our fleet,” said Navios Maritime Partners technical director-projects, Chara Papaefthymiou. “With ABS Wavesight’s integrated platform, we now benefit from a unified fully digitalized solution that automates our reporting processes, provides on-demand emissions validation and voyage emissions statements, and enables seamless data transmission to ABS for statutory verification.”

EU ETS is a market-based measure that sets tank-to-wake emissions limits along with new CO2 emissions allowances that are continually reduced on a yearly basis. The Fuel EU Maritime Regulation targets the well-to-wake greenhouse gas intensity of a ship’s energy use, introducing three key requirements which include reducing the GHG intensity of the energy used on board, usage of onshore power supply in the main European ports and incentivizing the uptake of renewable and sustainable fuels.