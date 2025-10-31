Nathan Hough named new president of Foss Maritime

Nathan Hough has been named president of Foss Maritime, coming to the role with an extensive background in maritime transportation,

Prior to joining Foss Maritime, Hough most recently served as vice president of the Gulf Division at Campbell Transportation Company, where he oversaw strategic and day-to-day operations across a multi-regional portfolio.

His career includes key leadership roles at both Kirby Corporation and Campbell Transportation, with operational oversight in Houston, Pittsburgh, Honolulu, and Seattle.

Foss notes that Hough has built a reputation for excellence in operational planning, safety and regulatory compliance, fleet optimization, and driving business growth.

He holds a bachelor of science in marine transportation from Massachusetts Maritime Academy and an executive MBA from the University of Houston – C.T. Bauer College of Business.

Hough currently serves as president of the Texas Waterways Operators Association and is a management board member of the Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee.