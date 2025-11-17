Multraship boosts its Black Sea capabilities with powerful new Multratug 30

Dutch towage and salvage company Multraship has reinforced its position in the Black Sea with the addition of its latest high-performance tug, Multratug 30, built by Turkey’s Sanmar Shipyards.

The 80-tonne bollard pull vessel will operate with Bourgas Tug Service, Multraship’s Bulgarian subsidiary, boosting the company’s capacity for harbor and offshore towage in the region, whilst also strengthening its capabilities in salvage and emergency response.

Built by Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey to a Robert Allan Ltd. TRAktor-Z 2500SX design, Multratug 30 measures 25.3 meters in length and is designed for both harbor and deep-sea towage. It is fitted with a FiFi 1 firefighting system, including a 4.8 cubic meter foam tank, allowing it to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies.

“We’re delighted that Multraship selected Sanmar to deliver this powerful and versatile tug,” said Ali Gürün, commercial director at Sanmar Shipyards. “The collaboration has been smooth and professional throughout, and we look forward to building on this strong foundation in future.”

“This investment reflects our confidence in the Black Sea region and our long-term commitment to serving its growing maritime industry,” said Leendert Muller, managing director of Multraship. “It’s a region with real potential, and we intend to be at the forefront of its development.”

The new tug was christened on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Passenger Terminal in Bourgas by Miglena Pendjuroff, wife of Dimiter Pendjuroff, general manager of Bourgas Tug Service, in a ceremony attended by representatives of the local port community. The event came after Multraship celebrated 20 years of service in the region last month, underscoring its long-term commitment and continued investment in the Black Sea market.

“Multratug 30 is a very welcome addition to our fleet, giving us greater flexibility and strength to support our customers,” said Pendjuroff.