MSC awards Crowley and Seabulk charters for Tanker Security Program ships









The U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command has awarded Crowley Government Services Inc. and Seabulk Tankers Inc. time charter contracts worth more than $25.3 million for three tankers reflagged to U.S.-flag for MARAD’s new Tanker Security Program (TSP).

Crowley, which partnered up with Sweden’s Stena Bulk to provide ships for the TSP, has been awarded contracts for two of them. One, worth $9,032,639, is for a 90-day charter of the Stena Impeccable. The other, worth $8,030,850 is for a 90 day charter of the Stena Imperative.

SEACOR subsidiary Seabulk Tankers Inc., which partnered with Denmark’s Torm to provide three Tanker Security Program ships, was awarded an $8,280,000 contract for a 90 day charter of the Torm Timothy.

The contract award announcements say that all the charters are for ships capable of carrying a minimum of 270,000 bbls of clean product and that work will be performed in the Far East, and worldwide.