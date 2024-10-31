MMP union celebrates major organizing win at OSG

Licensed deck officers at OSG have voted to be represented by the International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MMP). The union calls the vote the “largest licensed deck officer organizing win in the U.S. Merchant Marine in at least 50 years.”

OSG chief mates, floating chief mates, second mates, and third mates voted in the representation election.

Turnout was high: Over 90% of the OSG licensed deck officers voted in the election, which MM&P won by a wide margin.

OSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG Ship Management Inc. In January 2024, licensed deck officers at Alaska Tanker Company (ATC)—another wholly owned subsidiary of OSG Ship Management Inc.—also voted by a wide margin in favor of MM&P representation.

ATC operates four U.S.-flag Alaska-class crude oil tankers transporting crude oil. OSG operates another 13 vessels that are part of MM&P’s successful organizing effort.

The MM&P Offshore Membership Group campaign to represent the OSG and ATC licensed deck officers was led by MM&P Atlantic Ports Vice President Captain Tom Larkin, with the support and assistance of the other members of the MM&P Offshore Advisory Committee, pensioner member Captain Shawn Tucy, and many others others.

“Thank you to all the licensed deck officers at OSG for staying the course,” Larkin said. “Your resolve and support have brought us to the next leg of our voyage. MM&P will not waiver in protecting and promoting your interests.”

“The overwhelming votes in favor of MM&P representation are a testament to the determination and solidarity of the licensed deck officers of ATC and OSG, as well as to the personal initiative and commitment of MM&P Vice President Captain Tom Larkin and the expertise of the MM&P legal team,” said MM&P President Don Marcus. “Unquestionably, this is the largest successful bottom-up organizing effort of licensed deck officers in the U.S. merchant marine in at least fifty years.”