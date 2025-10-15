Metal Shark partners with swarm autonomy specialist HavocAI

Jeanerette, La.- based boat builder Metal Shark has entered a strategic partnership with Providence, R.I.-based maritime swarm autonomy specialist HavocAI. The agreement will see Havoc’s collaborative autonomy platform rolled out across Metal Shark’s existing fleet of high-speed maneuverable unmanned surface vessels (HSMUSVs). The companies say that the first-of-its-kind deployment demonstrates that the autonomous maritime capabilities required to defend the United States are real, and they’re available right now.

Already deployed with the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army, and used in live operational settings by multiple international allies, Havoc’s collaborative autonomy technology will allow a single operator to quickly and effectively conduct complex operations involving multiple Metal Shark HSMUSVs simultaneously.

This technology enables unprecedented interoperability and lethality through autonomous, intelligent boat swarms that overwhelm adversaries. Metal Shark has won multiple major U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars to produce various patrol boats. The company is currently producing the U.S. Navy’s next-generation 40 PB combatant craft, and 85-foo tNear Coastal Patrol Vessels, establishing itself as a key supplier of welded aluminum military vessels to the Navy and other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We’re not just announcing a partnership—we’re once again demonstrating that real autonomy is available right now for existing warfighting platforms,” said Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI. “Metal Shark’s engineering excellence and track record of delivering thousands of reliable vessels to military and commercial operators worldwide makes them the ideal partner for expanding Havoc’s proven collaborative autonomy capabilities.”

Havoc says that the collaboration positions it as a leader in heterogeneous autonomy – it’s not tied to single hull designs or manufacturers, but is scalable across diverse fleets, enabling operators to leverage existing vessel investments while adding cutting-edge autonomous capabilities. This interoperability eliminates the constraints of single-vendor solutions.

“Simply put, we chose to partner with Havoc because they are demonstrating real and substantial, head-turning operational results in the autonomous surface vessels space,” said Chris Allard, CEO of Metal Shark. “Over the years, Metal Shark has built and delivered over 400 autonomous or remote operated vessels, and the scale and maturity of Havoc’s platform in such a short time made them the perfect partner for us.”

The partnership addresses the U.S. and allied militaries’ critical needs for heterogeneous fleet coordination – mixed fleets of different sizes and capabilities to operate cohesively, maximizing mission flexibility and asset utilization.

In the past 20 years Metal Shark has designed, built, and delivered well over 2,000 vessels for U.S. and foreign militaries and first responders , while more recently debuting innovative autonomous platforms like the United States Marine Corps Long Range Unmanned Surface Vessel (LRUSV), Prowler semi-submersible USV and Frenzy micro-USV, and delivering their new HSMUSV at production rates of up to one unit per day. This year, Havoc AI has announced production and integration partnerships with Lockheed Martin, PacMar Technologies, and Tocaro Blue, and their products have been effectively utilized by warfighters in nearly a dozen official U.S. military missions and exercises.

HavocAI has already delivered fully operational products to the U.S. military and demonstrated highly scalable collaborative autonomy to the Navy and Army in real-world scenarios. The company recently hosted a demonstration where one operator controlled 25 autonomous vessels deployed in Europe, Rhode Island, and San Diego from one maritime operations center.