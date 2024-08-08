Messina Line opts for Jotun coatings for two containerships

Aiming to reduce emissions, Genoa, Italy-headquartered Messina Line (Ignazio Messina & C.) has selected Jotun coatings solutions for the next drydockings of its 4,600 TEU containerships Jolly Oro and Jolly Argento.

Jotun says that its customized solution, which combines a tailored hull coating system with Jotun Hull Performance Solutions, responds to Messina’s challenging trading pattern in warm waters with moderate speed in an uncertain geographical scenario.

The vessels will be protected by Seaquantum (silyl acrylate antifouling) and SeaQuest Endura (FRC biocidal antifouling), while Jotun Hull Performance Solutions (HPS) combines state-of-the-art antifouling and application technologies with high-end technical service. The performance and impact on vessel energy efficiency can be tracked and measured with transparent methods (ISO 19030), and additional high-performance guarantees that can secure return on investment.

“By continuously developing and innovating sustainable products and solutions, our clean shipping commitment contributes to protecting biodiversity, preserving fuel, and reducing carbon emissions,” said Jotun marine area manager Giulia Nebbia. “Our customers reduced emissions by 10.4 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023, based on ISO 19030 calculations. We are thrilled that Ignazio Messina has selected us to protect their vessels.”

“The Jotun coating systems selected by Ignazio Messina & C. for the Jolly Oro and Jolly Argento will reduce emissions by about 20,000 tonnes of CO2 during the vessels’ service period,” Nebbia noted.

Jolly Oro and Jolly Argento will join the Jotun Hullkeeper program after the drydockings enabling Messina to monitor the fouling pressure on the hulls maximizing the coatings performance results.

Jotun says that digital monitoring is an essential element of hull performance to maintain a clean hull. The ability to identify fouling risks in advance will help to save fuel, reduce GHG emissions, and protect biodiversity.

The HullKeeper program utilizes Jotun’s in-house developed fouling risk algorithm and combines data from different sources to make fouling control and efficiency predictable enabling ship owners to identify fouling risks in advance.