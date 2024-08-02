Mark Rayha to succeed Kevin Graney as president of Electric Boat

Mark Rayha, senior vice president and chief operating officer at General Dynamics Electric Boat, will become president of the company effective December 1, succeeding Kevin Graney, who has informed the company that he will retire at the end of the year.

“Kevin has served General Dynamics with distinction for nearly 30 years, including tenures as president of both NASSCO and Electric Boat. His shipbuilding expertise and strong leadership have been instrumental to the performance and continuous improvement of both NASSCO and Electric Boat,” said General Dynamics chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic. “Mark is a 35-year veteran of General Dynamics and is a proven and capable leader. His experience as CFO and COO of Electric Boat will ensure that we continue to grow to support our nation’s need for submarines.”

Graney joined General Dynamics in 1995 and served in a variety of leadership roles at Electric Boat and NASSCO before becoming a general manager and then president of NASSCO from 2013 to 2019 and president of Electric Boat in 2019.

Rayha joined General Dynamics in 1989 at Land Systems. He became CFO of General Dynamics Mission Systems in 2015. He joined Electric Boat in 2020 and served as CFO from 2021 to 2023. He became chief operating officer in 2023.