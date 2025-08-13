Maritime community to gather for Oyster Fest in NYC Written by Heather Ervin









The Propeller Club of New York and Bayonne Drydock and Repair Corp. will host Oyster Fest on Thursday, September 18, 2025, bringing together shipbuilders, vessel operators, suppliers, P&I clubs, maritime law firms, insurers, and industry advocates for an evening of networking in the heart of Lower Manhattan.

The event will take place at Ulysses on Stone Street (58 Stone Street, New York, N.Y.) starting at 5 p.m., featuring open bar service, fresh oysters, light fare, and live music by Candy Shop.

With a ticket price of $175 per person, Oyster Fest offers attendees an opportunity to connect with peers across the harbor’s diverse maritime sectors in a relaxed, social setting. Organizers note that the gathering also reflects the Propeller Club’s growth as a leading NY/NJ Harbor organization, led by a new generation of dynamic maritime professionals.

Registration is now open.