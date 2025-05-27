Marit Holmlund-Sund joins Steerprop management

Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop has appointed Marit Holmlund-Sund as its new director of brand, marketing & communications. Holmlund-Sund, who joined Steerprop in March, will be responsible for growing awareness of the company’s propulsion systems throughout the maritime industry and will be part of the management team.

Holmlund-Sund has an extensive background in maritime marketing, having worked with Wärtsilä within the area of brand, marketing and communications for more than 25 years. She was also head of brand & marketing for the Finnish adventure boating company Axopar, and was most recently head of international relations for Novia University of Applied Sciences Finland.

“Marit’s unique background in managing brand reputation and marketing for marine technololgy companies will be essential as Steerpop aims to capitalize on its successes over the past 25 years,” said Steerprop president and CEO Riku-Pekka Häg. ‘Building recognition of the Steerprop name beyond the vessel segments in which we already hold a high market share will be crucial for our future growth and Marit is ideally equipped to help us meet that challenge.”

“It is a pleasure to join a company that has an impressive reputation for high-quality technology, and has such huge potential to bring that quality to an even wider base of customers,” said Holmlund-Sund. “I am looking forward to supporting spread Steerprop’s vision of propulsion that ship operators can rely on.”