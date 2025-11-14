Marine Log names first Lifetime Achievement Award winner

Marine Log will introduce its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming Top Women in Maritime Celebration at the National WWII Museum on December 2 in New Orleans. The award recognizes an individual whose career has made a lasting impact on the maritime industry through leadership, innovation and mentorship.

The inaugural recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award is Charlotte Bollinger, executive vice president and corporate secretary of Lockport, La.-based Bollinger Shipyards, who has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of one of America’s leading shipbuilding and repair companies. At the celebration, Bollinger will be introduced onstage by her son, Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards.

A Lockport, La., native and former educator, Bollinger joined her brother, Donald “Boysie” Bollinger, in running the family business in 1984. Under their leadership, Bollinger Shipyards expanded significantly, becoming a premier builder and repairer of military and commercial vessels across the United States.

The new Lifetime Achievement Award extends Marine Log’s Top Women in Maritime Awards program, which annually honors 20 women from across the industry for their professional achievements both shoreside and on the water. The award recognizes individuals whose long-term contributions have helped shape the modern maritime landscape and paved the way for future generations.

Now in its second year as an in-person event, the Top Women in Maritime Celebration brings together maritime professionals from across the country for an evening of networking and recognition. The 2025 celebration will take place December 2, the night before the International WorkBoat Show kicks off, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will honor this year’s Top Women in Maritime Award winners during a ceremony, networking time, and cocktails.

The event celebrates excellence, inclusivity and the advancement of women throughout all sectors of the maritime industry.

To join in the celebration, please register here. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact David Harkey at dharkey@sbpub.com.