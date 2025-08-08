Marek Sawczuk named managing director at C-Job Gdańsk

Amsterdam-headquartered C-Job Naval Architects has appointed Marek Sawczuk as managing director of C-Job Gdańsk. In this lead role in Poland, Sawczuk will oversee the company’s Gdańsk-based.sales and engineering teams.

Sawczuk comes to the role with nearly three decades of experience in ship design, engineering, and project management. He joined C-Job earlier this year as operations manager of the Gdańsk office. Before that, he held senior leadership roles at Sunreef Venture S.A., where he led a department of over 130 engineers, delivering high-profile yacht projects and overseeing business operations. His prior experience at Wärtsilä Ship Design Poland included managing major international design and retrofit projects, including environmentally driven vessel conversions and compliance initiatives.

“Marek’s strong track record in leading multidisciplinary teams and complex maritime projects makes him a great fit to lead our Gdańsk operations,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job. “His leadership and technical expertise will help strengthen our presence in Poland as we continue to empower clients with innovative, sustainable ship designs.”

Sawczuk holds an MBA from WSB Merito Gdańsk and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). He earned his master’s degree in naval technology from the Technical University of Szczecin.

“I’m excited to lead the talented team at C-Job Gdańsk and build on the company’s commitment to engineering excellence and maritime sustainability,” said Sawczuk. “I look forward to driving value for our clients and contributing to C-Job’s growth in the region.”