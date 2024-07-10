MARAD awards $8.75 million in Small Shipyard Grants

Written by Nick Blenkey
MARAD announces Small Shipyard Grant awards

Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant program. This year, though, the amounts awarded and the number of recipients were much reduced. Today MARAD announced just $8.75 million in grant awards to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.

“Small shipyards are integral to the strength of America’s supply chains and the maritime industry” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the grants announced today, The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering funding that will create jobs in cities and towns across the country, strengthen our commercial fleet, and add power to our national economy.”

The shipbuilding industry enhances the United States’ national and economic security. In addition to the direct output and employment the industry generates, companies in the shipbuilding and repairing industry purchase inputs from other domestic industries, contributing to economic activity in those sectors. Across the United States, shipbuilding directly provides over 100,000 jobs and over $40 billion in GDP. Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $311.7 million in 365 grants to nearly 200 shipyards in 33 states and territories throughout the U.S.

“Continued investment in our small shipyards enables them to acquire the cutting-edge technologies needed to remain competitive elements of America’s maritime industry.” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants stimulate economic development by boosting opportunities for good jobs in the communities where shipyards are located.”

Here’s who got what this year

2024 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Awardees
StateShipyardShipyard LocationAward AmountDescription of Project
AlabamaBirdon America, Inc, Alabama ShipyardBayou La Batre, Ala.$997,065Automated Welding System
FloridaGuld Marine RepairTampa, Fla.$997,678Dry Dock strengthening Project for A.W. HENDRY drydock 311′ x 99′ x 41′ 8″
HawaiiMARISCO, LtdHonolulu, Hawaii$584,563Electric Air Compressor and plasma cutter
KentuckyJames Marine, Inc. dba Paducah River ServicePaducah, Ky.$460,50040-ton Rough Terrain Crane
LouisannaC&C Marine and Repair, LLCBelle Chasse, La.$514,263Messer CNC Plasma Cutting Table
 Cooper Consolidated LLC, Convent Mile 164 ShipyardConvent, La.$368,440Bobcat track holder, 4 welding machines, 9,000 lb capacity telehandler and a backhoe tractor
MarylandThe General Ship Repair CorporationBaltimore, Md.$364,311Blast and Paint Shelter, ultra high pressure water blasting unit, a mist / dry unit and air dryer
MississippiGulfship Apprenticeship, LLCGulfport, Miss.    $4,547to purchase a CNC machine to teach students and assist shipyard
OregonWCT Marine & Construction, IncAstoria, Ore.$874,297450-ton Vessel Transporter
PennsylvaniaPhilly Shipyard, IncPhiladelphia, Pa.$800,000Shipyard Apprentice Program
 Rhodes Industries, IncPhiladelphia, Pa.$552,846Expand standard welding training program adding modern mechanized welding systems
Rhode IslandSHM Newport Shipyard LLCNewport, R.I.$647,567180-MT Vessel Transporter
TexasLighthouse Marine, LLCPort Bolivar, Texas$646,157JLG Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lift, Grove 65-ton Rough Terrain Crane, Welding Machine, Plasma Cutter and Airless Paint Pump
WashingtonInventec Marine Solutions, LLCBremerton, Wash.$378,079Electric Clean Paint Booth with Blast and Spray Booths abnd two (2) 10-ton and two (2) 5-ton Overhead Bridge Cranes
 Motive Power MarineTacoma, Wash.$559,687Site Electrical upgrades, Electric Air Compressor, 12,000-lb capacity Telehandler

