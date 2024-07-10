MARAD awards $8.75 million in Small Shipyard Grants

MARAD awards $8.75 million in Small Shipyard GrantsWritten by Nick Blenkey
Last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $20.8 million in grant awards to 27 small shipyards in 20 states through the Small Shipyard Grant program. This year, though, the amounts awarded and the number of recipients were much reduced. Today MARAD announced just $8.75 million in grant awards to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.
“Small shipyards are integral to the strength of America’s supply chains and the maritime industry” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the grants announced today, The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering funding that will create jobs in cities and towns across the country, strengthen our commercial fleet, and add power to our national economy.”
The shipbuilding industry enhances the United States’ national and economic security. In addition to the direct output and employment the industry generates, companies in the shipbuilding and repairing industry purchase inputs from other domestic industries, contributing to economic activity in those sectors. Across the United States, shipbuilding directly provides over 100,000 jobs and over $40 billion in GDP. Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $311.7 million in 365 grants to nearly 200 shipyards in 33 states and territories throughout the U.S.
“Continued investment in our small shipyards enables them to acquire the cutting-edge technologies needed to remain competitive elements of America’s maritime industry.” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants stimulate economic development by boosting opportunities for good jobs in the communities where shipyards are located.”
Here’s who got what this year
|2024 MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Awardees
|State
|Shipyard
|Shipyard Location
|Award Amount
|Description of Project
|Alabama
|Birdon America, Inc, Alabama Shipyard
|Bayou La Batre, Ala.
|$997,065
|Automated Welding System
|Florida
|Guld Marine Repair
|Tampa, Fla.
|$997,678
|Dry Dock strengthening Project for A.W. HENDRY drydock 311′ x 99′ x 41′ 8″
|Hawaii
|MARISCO, Ltd
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|$584,563
|Electric Air Compressor and plasma cutter
|Kentucky
|James Marine, Inc. dba Paducah River Service
|Paducah, Ky.
|$460,500
|40-ton Rough Terrain Crane
|Louisanna
|C&C Marine and Repair, LLC
|Belle Chasse, La.
|$514,263
|Messer CNC Plasma Cutting Table
|Cooper Consolidated LLC, Convent Mile 164 Shipyard
|Convent, La.
|$368,440
|Bobcat track holder, 4 welding machines, 9,000 lb capacity telehandler and a backhoe tractor
|Maryland
|The General Ship Repair Corporation
|Baltimore, Md.
|$364,311
|Blast and Paint Shelter, ultra high pressure water blasting unit, a mist / dry unit and air dryer
|Mississippi
|Gulfship Apprenticeship, LLC
|Gulfport, Miss.
|$4,547
|to purchase a CNC machine to teach students and assist shipyard
|Oregon
|WCT Marine & Construction, Inc
|Astoria, Ore.
|$874,297
|450-ton Vessel Transporter
|Pennsylvania
|Philly Shipyard, Inc
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|$800,000
|Shipyard Apprentice Program
|Rhodes Industries, Inc
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|$552,846
|Expand standard welding training program adding modern mechanized welding systems
|Rhode Island
|SHM Newport Shipyard LLC
|Newport, R.I.
|$647,567
|180-MT Vessel Transporter
|Texas
|Lighthouse Marine, LLC
|Port Bolivar, Texas
|$646,157
|JLG Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lift, Grove 65-ton Rough Terrain Crane, Welding Machine, Plasma Cutter and Airless Paint Pump
|Washington
|Inventec Marine Solutions, LLC
|Bremerton, Wash.
|$378,079
|Electric Clean Paint Booth with Blast and Spray Booths abnd two (2) 10-ton and two (2) 5-ton Overhead Bridge Cranes
|Motive Power Marine
|Tacoma, Wash.
|$559,687
|Site Electrical upgrades, Electric Air Compressor, 12,000-lb capacity Telehandler
Last updated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024