MARAD awards $6.2B in Ready Reserve Force management contracts

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy this week announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has signed 20 contracts totaling $6.2 billion to manage its Ready Reserve Force (RRF).

Secretary Duffy did not give specifics of the contracts, but companies previously awarded similar contracts include:

Tote Services, LLC

Keystone Shipping Services, Inc.

Pacific‑Gulf Marine, Inc.

Ocean Duchess, Inc.

Patriot Contract Services, LLC

Matson Navigation Company

Crowley Government Services, Inc.

The RRF, through MARAD, provides strategic sealift support for the rapid deployment of U.S. military forces and equipment during conflicts, crises, and emergencies.

“The Ready Reserve Force supports our military men and women and strengthens our supply chains,” said Secretary Duffy. “When our military is called to respond, the RRF delivers the tanks, the trucks, and the supplies. These ships don’t just support the mission—they are the linchpin that makes the mission possible. National security depends on strategic sealift, and strategic sealift depends on the RRF.”

“Our contracts with seven ship managers will ensure the fleet stays ready, reliable, and responsive,” said Acting Administrator of the Maritime Administration Sang Yi. “MARAD has a tremendous responsibility to maintain the RRF so that during critical military, humanitarian, and natural disaster operations, Americans can rely on these vessels for logistics support.”

The 51 RRF vessels referenced in the contracts include:

roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) vessels;

auxiliary crane ships; and

aviation maintenance vessels

Since its inception in 1976, the RRF has supported hundreds of missions, including annual military exercises and operations, as well as response efforts for emergency declarations. RRF provides nearly 100% of government-owned surge sealift.

The 10-year contracts cover maintenance, repair, logistics support, activation, operation, deactivation, crewing, and management of 51 MARAD RRF vessels, ensuring they are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

As part of the National Defense Reserve Fleet (NDRF), the RRF provides strategic sealift support for the rapid deployment of U.S. military forces and equipment during conflicts, crises, and emergencies. RRF ships are a key component of the Department of Defense’s (DoD) strategic sealift capability, transporting unit equipment, combat support gear, and initial resupply during critical surge periods.

These MARAD-owned, contractor-operated vessels are maintained in a high state of readiness and can be activated within five days for worldwide deployment. Ships in priority readiness are staffed in Reduced Operating Status (ROS), with maintenance crews of about 10 merchant mariners. Once activated, these crews are supplemented by additional mariners as needed.

RRF ships are moored at various U.S. “outports”—a combination of government and commercial facilities strategically selected by military planners to minimize sailing time to key locations. The RRF readiness is periodically tested through DoD-directed activations for military cargo operations and exercises.