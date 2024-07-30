MAN PrimeServ to offer four-stroke methanol retrofits from 2025

From 2025, MAN PrimeServ – the after-sales brand of MAN Energy Solutions – will offer a methanol retrofit package for the conversion of currently in-service MAN four-stroke engines to dual-fuel methanol operation. Customers will initially be able to convert existing MAN 48/60 engines to the latest MAN 51/60DF engine type with methanol capability.

The methanol retrofit conversion package has been under development for some time and has been tested intensively at MAN’s Augsburg, Germany plant since summer 2024. MAN PrimeServ plans to convert the first four-stroke engines for a pilot customer in autumn 2025, at which stage the package will be made available to the general market.

“Climate-neutral shipping can only be achieved with synthetic fuels and green methanol is particularly suitable for four-stroke applications due to its favorable energy-density,” said Stefan Eefting, head of MAN PrimeServ Germany. “In this context, we have already received a large number of retrofit enquiries from customers who want to switch to methanol. With our new methanol-retrofit package, we can now offer customers an economically attractive opportunity to convert older engines to a future-proof type. In this way, we are protecting the climate together with our customers and ensure that their investments in our engines remain future-proof, with a very interesting ROI.”

“We have already gained extensive experience in methanol operation with the MAN 51/60R-DF-M in a series of tests,” said Alexander Knafl, head of engineering R&D four-stroke at MAN Energy Solutions. “We have achieved pleasing results in both combustion management and methanol injection and are now focusing on further optimization. Our aim is to ensure a consistently high engine efficiency, regardless of the fuel type, diesel or methanol.”

METHANOL RETROFIT IS ECONOMICALLY ATTRACTIVE

From 2025, customers will be able to have conventional MAN 48/60 engines converted to new MAN 51/60R-DF-M engines – both with or without a common-rail system. In addition to the converted engine’s methanol capability, customers will also benefit from the engines’ significantly higher efficiency during diesel operation. The engines will also be equipped with the latest control and safety systems from MAN Energy Solutions.

Bernd Siebert, head of retrofits & upgrades, MAN PrimeServ, said: “Converting existing engines to dual-fuel operation with synthetic fuels is of crucial importance to climate-neutral shipping. In addition to new engines, we also need concepts to decarbonize the existing fleet. After all, ships have a service life of 20 to 30 years and, from an economic point of view, retrofitting is also much more efficient than installing a new engine or building a new ship.”