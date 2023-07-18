MAN ES says new ME-GA-opti is an engine control “first”

The MAN Energy Solutions ME-GA Otto-cycle engine that recently completed gas trials in an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has an engine control system with a new “first,” a control feature called “ME-GA-opti” that delivers optimal engine operation through individual cylinder control.

On order for Norwegian shipping company, Knutsen OAS Shipping, the LNG carrier, originally ordered in second quarter 2021, is the first LNG carrier in a series currently under construction at the shipyard and is scheduled for delivery in July 2023. It is powered by MAN B&W ME-GA dual-fuel engines capable of running on fuel oil and LNG, and comes with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for emission reduction.

“We have made EGR standard for the ME-GA, thereby reducing methane slip compared to first-generation Otto-cycle engines without EGR, which simultaneously improves fuel efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil operation,” said Bjarne Foldager, senior vice president and head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “ME-GA-opti continues this trend and will further boost the ME-GA’s reputation.”

“ME-GA=opti is the latest and most advanced control feature for the ME-GA engine and significantly improves its operation,” said Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions. “It comprises an advanced and intelligent network of control algorithms that have been developed to optimize the combustion process on an individual-cylinder basis, and which ensure optimal operating conditions. I’m certain it will be received well by the market.”

ME-GA-opti’s intelligent functionality benefits engine performance in several ways, including by: