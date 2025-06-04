MAN Energy Solutions gets a new name: Everllence

MAN Energy Solutions is now operating under a new name: “Everllence.” The new brand identity applies worldwide.

CEO Uwe Lauber symbolically unveiled the new company nameplate at headquarters in Augsburg, Germany, earlier today. Simultaneously, similar ceremonies were also held at the company’s other main European locations in Oberhausen, Berlin, Zurich and Copenhagen.

“Our name change is the logical next-step in the execution of our ‘Moving big things to zero’ strategy, which focuses on decarbonization and efficiency solutions, especially for those sectors of the global economy that have to deal with ‘hard-to-abate’, climate-damaging emissions,” said Lauber. “Today, we are no longer known in the market for just engines and turbomachinery, but also as a supplier of large heat pumps, carbon capture and storage, as a driver of climate-neutral shipping, and as part of the hydrogen ramp-up. This is what we want to express with our new name, Everllence.”

Gunnar Kilian, chairman of the supervisory board of Everllence and a member of the board of parent Volkswagen Group, added: “The name Everllence underlines the company’s current development into one of the world’s leading providers of sustainable decarbonization solutions. At the same time, it underlines the industrial pioneering work that it has repeatedly executed during its 250-year success story. With a clear focus on climate protection and as a driver of industrial value-creation, Everllence will continue to drive forward sustainability and the future viability of mechanical engineering in Germany, as well as the global energy transition.”

The company says that “Everllence” is a combination that merges the two English-language terms ‘ever’ and ‘excellence’, two central attributes of the company’s self-image.

‘Ever’ expresses over 250 years of company history where the company has written industrial history for as long as industry has existed, but has always looked to the future – to the new and innovative, to the ‘first-ever’. From the first diesel engine to the first diesel-powered, ocean-going vessel; from the first wind turbine to the first gas engine and the world’s largest fluvial heat pump – the company has always been driven by innovative strength, engineering and a pioneering spirit throughout its long history.

“The term ‘excellence’ refers – on the one hand – to the company’s high technological standards as cutting-edge technology is at the heart of the company’s DNA,” says Everllence. “But beyond the technical aspects, Everllence also stands for ‘excellent’ corporate management at all levels: whether in internal company processes; cooperation with colleagues, partners and customers; leadership culture; or corporate citizenship.”

Moving big things to zero

The renaming is not the first in the company’s recent history: the former MAN Diesel & Turbo became MAN Energy Solutions’ back in 2018. At that time, the company had begun to concentrate its business on technological solutions for reducing climate-damaging emissions in shipping, energy generation and industry as a new business area and strategic focus.

In line with that focus, Everllence now supports key industries in reducing emissions that are difficult to avoid. The company develops marine and power-plant engines, as well as retrofit solutions that reduce CO2 emissions with climate-neutral fuels. The company’s large-scale heat pumps decarbonize the heat supply of cities and industrial plants worldwide, while technologies for carbon capture and storage ensure the safe removal of unavoidable CO2 emissions from industrial processes. As a manufacturer of electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen, the company is also part of the global hydrogen ramp-up through its subsidiary, Quest One.