Maldives operator orders 12 Candela foiling ferries

In another success for Sweden’s Candela Technology AB, Maldives operator Ego Shuttle has ordered twelve Candela P-12 foiling, electric flying ferries.

In 2026, the fleet of revolutionary electric vessels will help the Maldives cut pollution – while giving tourists a smooth, seasickness-free ride.

The P-12s will address pollution and emissions from the many twin-outboard speedboats that currently power the Maldives tourism industry. These boats typically burn about five liters of gasoline per mile — 15 times more fuel than a bus — making them one of the country’s largest CO₂ emitters. More critically, their large wakes erode corals, while the engine noise disrupts sensitive reef ecosystems and prevents fish from reproducing.

Flying 1.5 meters above the surface at higher speeds than any other electric vessel, the innovative P-12 has been named a ‘game changer’ for combining long electric range with high speed at sea. Its secret lies in two computer-controlled hydrofoils that lift the hull above the water, reducing energy consumption by a staggering 80% — enabling the long range needed to shuttle travelers from Malé International Airport to the outer island atolls.

“Until now, there have been no real options to electrify waterborne transport, as conventional hulls are simply too inefficient to run on battery power,” says Shabir Walji, CEO of Ego Shuttle. “With the Candela P-12, we finally have a vessel with the range and speed to replace fossil-fuel boats — while minimizing the impact on this unique environment.”

The P-12 promises a vastly better experience for tourists visiting the Maldives’ many five-star resorts. Today, the transfer from the airport to the atolls is arguably the least enjoyable part of a Maldives holiday. Unlike the quiet comfort of an airplane’s business class, the typical speedboat ride is noisy, bumpy, and notorious for causing seasickness — something the P-12 eliminates.

The vessel’s onboard Flight Controller — a computer — continuously adjusts the angle of the hydrofoils in real time to ensure a smooth and stable journey. The technology works much like the fly-by-wire systems used in modern fighter jets and has been described as a “digital pill against seasickness.” Additionally, passengers can enjoy a range of amenities including Wi-Fi, entertainment screens, refreshments and snacks, and accessibility for strollers and wheelchairs, and of course, charging outlets for various personal devices.

“It’s simply a better experience. The hydrofoil technology is a win-win — better for passengers and better for the planet. We’re extremely proud to partner with Ego Shuttles to bring our hydrofoil technology to the Maldives, where it will make a lasting impact on one of the world’s most cherished and biodiverse places,” says Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela.

The first vessels in Ego’s P-12 fleet will connect Malé with nearby islands, with operations set to begin in 2026. Ego Shuttles will also establish a local logistics and service hub, training Maldivian talent and creating new green jobs.

Although state-of-the-art, the Candela P-12 is already proven in Stockholm’s public transport system, where it has earned very high passenger approval for cutting commuting times in half — thanks to exemptions from city speed limits.

“We’re proud to bring this world-first to the Maldives, supported by the government’s ambitious climate leadership and its commitment to achieving net zero by 2030. Few nations have done more to place sustainability at the heart of development. The Maldives has long been a global voice for climate action, and by adopting the Candela P-12, it shows how even the most vulnerable nations can lead by example,” says Shabir Walji.

With headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, Candela employs over 200 engineers, technicians, and production staff. The company develops the entire tech stack, from the C-POD motor to the control system and carbon fiber hulls, in-house. Its two wholly-owned factories in Stockholm produce the Candela C-8 and P-12 vessels.