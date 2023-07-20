Maersk Line Limited ordered to pay whistleblower seaman more than $700,000 Written by Nick Blenkey









A federal whistleblower investigation has determined that the Maersk Group’s U.S.-flag operation, Maersk Line Limited, suspended and terminated a seaman illegally after he had reported numerous safety concerns about a company vessel to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined Maersk Line’s termination of the seaman violated the federal Seaman’s Protection Act. the act provides that seafarers may report concerns directly to the USCG and are not required to follow any company policy that requires employees to report first to the company. The law protects the rights of seafarers aboard a U.S.-registered vessel, or any vessel owned by a U.S. citizen to report safety concerns or violations of maritime laws and to cooperate with federal officials at any time.

OSHA ordered that Maersk Line reinstate the seaman and pay $457,759 in back wages, interest, compensatory damages and $250,000 in punitive damages. The company must also revise its policy to not prohibit seamen from contacting the USCG or other federal, state or local regulatory agencies before first notifying the company.

“Federal law protects a seaman’s right to report safety concerns to federal regulatory agencies, a fact every maritime industry employer and vessel owner must know,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Eric S. Harbin in Dallas. “Failure to recognize these rights can instill a culture of intimidation that could lead to disastrous or deadly consequences. The order underscores our commitment to enforcing whistleblower rights that protect seamen.”

Investigators learned the seaman reported a variety of safety concerns about containership Safmarine Mafadi to the U.S. Coast Guard in December 2020. The safety concerns included the following:

Gear used to release lifeboats did not work properly and needed repair and replacement.

On several occasions, a ship’s trainee was alone and unsupervised while on ship’s watch, including during one incident when a fuel and oil spill occurred that took the crew two days to clean, and could have created an environmental spill.

Crew members possessing and possibly consuming alcohol onboard.

Two leaks in the starboard tunnel, found during an inspection, and the bilge system caused flooding in cargo holds and needed need of repair.

Rusted, corroded and broken deck sockets needed repair and replacement.

OSHA says that Maersk responded by suspending the seaman in December 2020 and then terminating him in March 2021, for making the complaint without notifying the company first.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is committed to partnering with OSHA in protecting whistleblowers and to vigorously enforce the Seaman’s Protection Act. We encourage everyone within the maritime domain to support and abide by these protections,” said USCG Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy Rear Admiral Wayne Arguin. “An open and transparent safety culture within the maritime industry is vital to protecting the lives of mariners and the public. Together, we can make the maritime workplace safe for everyone.”

Read OSHA’s findings in the whistleblower investigation HERE