Maersk joins nuclear powered containership study

Maersk is keeping all its green propulsion open, including green methanol, bio-LNG and, maybe at some future date, nuclear. It has signed a joint develop project agreement that sees it join Lloyd’s Register (LR) and nuclear marine propulsion specialist Core Power in launching a joint regulatory assessment study. The study will conduct research on the regulatory feasibility and frameworks that would need to be established for a nuclear powered containership using a fourth-generation reactor to undertake cargo operations at a port in Europe.

The joint study will investigate the requirements for updated safety rules along with the improved operational and regulatory understanding that is needed for the application of nuclear power in container shipping. In addition, this study will provide insight for members of the maritime value chain who are exploring the business case for nuclear power to help shape their fleet strategy towards achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“Since Maersk launched its energy transition strategy in 2018, we have continuously explored diverse low emission energy options for our assets,” said Ole Graa Jakobsen, head of fleet technology at A.P. Moller – Maersk. “Nuclear power holds a number of challenges related to, for example, safety, waste management, and regulatory acceptance across regions, and so far, the downsides have clearly outweighed the benefits of the technology. If these challenges can be addressed by development of the new so-called fourth-generation reactor designs, nuclear power could potentially mature into another possible decarbonization pathway for the logistics industry 10 to 15 years in the future. Therefore, we continue to monitor and assess this technology, along with all other low emission solutions.”

“The initiation of this joint study marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards unlocking the potential of nuclear power in the maritime industry, paving the way for emissions-free operations, more agile service networks and greater efficiency through the supply chain,” said Lloyd’s Register CEO Nick Brown. “A multi-fuel pathway to decarbonizing the maritime industry is crucial to ensuring we as an industry meet the IMO’s emission reduction targets and nuclear propulsion shows signs of playing a key role in this energy transition.”

“There’s no net-zero without nuclear,” said Core Power CEO Mikal Bøe.”A critical key to unlocking the vast potential for nuclear energy to transform how the maritime sector is powered, is the standards framework for commercial insurability of floating nuclear power plants and nuclear-powered ships that would operate in nearshore environments, ports, and waterways. We’re immensely pleased to be working with some of Europe’s most respected industry participants to set out the conditions for how this can be achieved.”