Mack Boring & Parts names Ponnwitz to lead new sustainable energy division Written by Nick Blenkey









Somerset, N.J., headquartered Mack Boring & Parts Co. has promoted Christopher Ponnwitz to the role of chief commercial officer of a new company division: Mack Sustainable Energy

“I am very happy to announce that Chris has moved into this new role, where he will be leading our efforts to further expand and grow the electric marine market, particularly with the ePropulsion product line,” said Patrick McGovern, president and CEO of Mack Boring. “Chris has been an exemplary leader for our company, and he’s a fast learner who has been working relentlessly to promote electric propulsion. We are known to invest in promising new products for the markets we serve, and the combination of our expertise in building brand recognition and after sales channels with ePropulsion’s best-in-class line of electric propulsion systems, is an ideal union.”

Ponnwitz started with Mack Boring in 2015 as marketing manager. In 2021, he accepted the role of group product manager, electric group.

Mack Boring says that with Ponnwitz leading the formation of Mack Sustainable Energy, it is reinforcing its commitment to providing customers with the most efficient and sustainable products.

Mack Boring & Parts Co. is a family owned business originally established by Ed “Mack” McGovern Sr. in 1922 as a machine shop and engine rebuilder. Today, over 102 years later and in the fourth generation, Mack Boring & Parts Co. manages nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the Caribbean.