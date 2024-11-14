MacGregor to have a new owner

One of the best known companies in the maritime cargo handling and transfer sector, MacGregor, is to come under new ownership. Cargotec Corporation reported today that it has today signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business area to funds managed by European private equity firm Triton, for an enterprise value of EUR 480 million

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close by July 1, 2025. Following completion, Triton intends to to make MacGregor a standalone company.

MacGregor employs about 1,800 people across 30 countries and is providing integrated cargo and load handling solutions and services designed to perform at sea for the maritime transportation and offshore industries.

Triton notes that it has leading experience in carving out businesses from blue-chip corporates – such as Bosch, Siemens, Volkswagen and others – and building them into successful standalone companies. Almost half of all Triton Mid-Market investments made since inception have been carve-outs.

Ilkka Tuominen, investment advisory professional at Triton, said: “MacGregor stands out due to its engineering capabilities; broad and sustainable product offering; high-quality equipment; and strong reputation. Triton looks forward to collaborating with the company and its employees to develop further on this market leading position especially by strengthening the aftermarket platform where we see great potential. MacGregor is at the core of Triton’s investment focus to acquire market leading companies with strong potential and a competitive edge.”