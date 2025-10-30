Lyman-Morse Fabrication has a new name: Lyman-Morse Workboats

While the Lyman-Morse name may be most associated with the Thomaston, Me.-headquartered company’s custom yachts, its Lyman-Morse Fabrication aluminum vessel projects have been enjoying continued growth and success. Now Lyman-Morse Fabrication has evolved into Lyman-Morse Workboats, a name that better reflects the capabilities and expanding scope of the division.

“This isn’t something new; it’s a natural progression of what we’ve been doing for years,” says the company. “Our workboats bring the same meticulous engineering and attention to detail that define every Lyman-Morse project. Every vessel continues to be crafted in Maine, backed by nearly five decades of boatbuilding expertise and the same reputation for uncompromising quality, attention to detail, and service that defines every Lyman-Morse project. From custom harbor patrol boats to scientific research platforms and commercial utility vessels, Lyman-Morse Workboats is where heritage meets hard work — engineered to perform when it matters most.”

RECENT LAUNCHES

From Maine to Panama, says the company, Lyman-Morse Workboats continues to deliver vessels that embody precision, performance, and the uncompromising quality our name represents. Each launch reflects our ability to tailor design and engineering to the specific demands of our clients—combining craftsmanship with purpose-built innovation.

Recent projects include:

Fire Island Water Taxi (New York) – Two efficient passenger catamarans built to handle high-traffic service with comfort and reliability.

Smithsonian Institute Landing Craft (Panama) – A custom aluminum landing craft designed to provide rapid access to remote research stations and serve as an ambulance vessel in isolated areas.

Portland Harbormaster Workboat (Maine) – a fully customized harbor vessel equipped with advanced systems to meet the needs of one of New England’s busiest maritime communities.



A NEW LANDING CRAFT IS COMING TO LAKE HURON

Meantime, construction is underway on a custom 38 foot landing craft for Thunder Bay Lighthouse Preservation Society in Alpena, Mich. Featuring a 7 foot wide bow door and a payload capacity of over 4 tons, the rugged vessel will be used to transport vehicles, equipment, and building supplies to support critical restoration efforts on Thunder Bay Island in Lake Huron.

Designed by Response Marine the 300 horsepower vessel is propelled by twin Yamaha outboards