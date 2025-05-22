LDA moves ahead on ship-based FRESH ammonia-to-hydrogen facility

Two French companies, shipowner and operator Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and Technip, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at developing the ammonia cracking component of LDA’s innovative FRESH solution, a ship-based processing and storage facility for low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen.

This 170-meter-long FRESH vessel features 45,000 cubic meters of storage capacity for imported ammonia that can be converted into hydrogen using a cracking plant integrated on the vessel deck.

FRESH will be stationed at port during production and regularly supplied by ammonia carrier vessels. Its cracking plant converts ammonia into gaseous hydrogen (50,000 tonnes hydrogen production annual capacity at 99.9+% purity, with above 90% of energy efficiency). The hydrogen is then compressed and offloaded to shore to continuously and on demand supply industries and heavy mobility. The vessel can be seamlessly relocated according to hydrogen demand.

Technip Energies will integrate its proprietary highly energy-efficient ammonia cracking technology on FRESH. LDA will oversee the hull design and construction and will manage the vessel operations for the FRESH solution.

“This partnership with Technip Energies marks a significant milestone in our journey to operate a floating low-carbon hydrogen terminal,” said Mathieu Muzeau, transport & logistics managing director at LDA. “By integrating their ammonia cracking technology, we are taking a crucial step in developing a reliable and efficient solution while ensuring very low GHG and NOx emissions.”