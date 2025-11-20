Latest in a series of six Aasen Shipping hybrid self dischargers will feature Wärtsilä tech Written by Nick Blenkey









Mosterhamn, Norway-based self-discharging bulker specialist Aasen Shipping has again opted for Wärtsilä solutions for the latest in a series of six 9,500 DWT bulkers. Under construction at the Royal Bodewes shipyard in the Netherlands, it will operate with one six-cylinder Wärtsilä 25 main engine fitted with a Wärtsilä NOx Reducer, a Wärtsilä gearbox and controllable pitch propeller with shaft line, and a Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system

Aasen Shipping is focused on using the latest technologies to cut emissions, reduce fuel consumption and keep carbon-costs to a minimum. In combination with the highly efficient and flexible Wärtsilä 25 engine, Wärtsilä’s hybrid propulsion system will enable Aasen Shipping to optimize operations, save fuel and enhance environmental sustainability for the six new bulk carriers.

“The support from Wärtsilä and the performance efficiency of their equipment with the earlier ships in this series have strongly contributed to our dedication to operating efficient and cleaner cargo transport,says Torbjørn Torkelsen, CEO, Aasen Shipping. “In addition, Wärtsilä’s 25 main engine is designed to be future-proof, meaning we can switch to sustainable fuels as they become available, further supporting our ambitions for long-term environmental sustainability,” says Torbjørn Torkelsen, CEO, Aasen Shipping.

The Wärtsilä 25 engine is a medium-speed four-stroke marine engine designed for easy upgrades to operate on future low or zero carbon fuels. It is available in 6L to 9L configurations with a power output of 1.7–3.4 MW and is suitable as a main or auxiliary engine.

“The need to decarbonize shipping is driving the industry towards increasingly flexible, electrified and hybridized solutions, with sustainable fuel readiness also being built into newbuild solutions today,” comments Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation. “Our hybrid propulsion systems are designed to allow vessels to run efficiently across various operating modes, adapting seamlessly to changing conditions. This flexibility contributes to improved fuel efficiency and enhances overall performance.”

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard during the first half of 2027.