Largest-ever LNG carrier design gains AiPs from two class societies

Just how large can LNG carriers get? China’s Hudong-Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard has received Approvals in Principle from two class societies for a new LNG carrier with 271,000 cubic meters of cargo tank capacity. That would make the ship, when built, the world’s largest-ever LNG carrier. The current largest LNG carriers are Qatar Gas’s 266,000 cubic meter Q-Max vessels.

The 344 meter long Hudong-Zhonghua ship features five cargo tanks that use the GTT No. 96 membrane containment system. It has a flexible dual-fuel propulsion with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) that should reduce its nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, helping it comply with IMO Tier III controls even when in diesel m and an air lubrication system for more sustainable operations. To further reduce its carbon footprint, it is fitted with a hull air lubrications system.

The vessel is also equipped with hull stress monitoring and anti-collision systems, features not normally found on LNG carriers,

According to Song Wei, Hudong-Zhonghua’s chief engineer, the design awarded the AiPs is for a Global Max type 271K LNGC that will have a carbon intensity index (CII), about 23 % lower than a conventional 174K LNGC, which, he said, “will enable the vessel to get longer qualified service years free of operation limitations.”

The AiPs were awarded by ABS and BV, both of which staged award presentations at this week’s Gastech event in Singapore.

“As the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers, with more than 50 years of experience, we are proud to support this advanced new design from Hudong-Zhonghua,” said ABS president and COO John McDonald. “Vessels with larger capacities and modern, efficient propulsion systems will be integral to sustainably supporting future LNG needs around the world.”

“I wish to express how impressed we are with CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group and their ambition to design and build the largest LNGC yet,” said Matthieu de Tugny, president of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, calling the design a “landmark project, reflecting Hudong-Zhonghua’s LNG carrier leadership role in the Chinese shipbuilding industry.”