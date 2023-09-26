Laborde to deliver key components for Southwest Shipyards heater barges

Covington,La., headquartered Laborde Products is partnering with Southwest Shipyard in the construction of four new heater barges. The barges will be equipped with fully mechanical Laborde Products Mitsubishi barge power units and Laborde generators. The collaboration between Laborde Products and Southwest Shipyard aims to redefine efficiency, reliability, and performance in the heater barge space.

Each of the four heater barges will be outfitted with one 99 kW Laborde generator and two Laborde Mitsubishi barge pump units to ensure optimal performance and seamless operations during discharge.

Laborde Products’ generators, with their impressive output, are known for their efficiency, durability, and superior power delivery, making them an ideal choice for marine applications.

The Laborde barge pump units bring reliability and longevity to barge pump engines. The hours spent at the dock discharging are the most critical in the life of the barge and the robust simplicity of Laborde’s mechanical C1-D1 barge pump power units provide the dependability operators require.

“We are excited to be partnering with Southwest Shipyard on this heater barge project,” said Trace Laborde, VP of sales at Laborde Products. “The combination of our heavy-duty Mitsubishi barge power units and 99 kW Laborde generators will undoubtedly raise the bar in terms of performance, efficiency, and sustainability.”