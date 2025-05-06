KPI Ocean Connect names Dorthe Bendtsen CEO

London-headquartered KPI Ocean Connect, one of the world’s largest bunker trading companies, has named Dorthe Bendtsen as its CEO, after she assumed the role on an interim basis in December 2024.

With nearly 150 employees in 15 offices worldwide, delivering 12 million tonnes of marine fuel to its clients annually, the business has continued to provide innovative solutions and expertise to clients for over 50 years.

Prior to her appointment as interim CEO, Bendtsen was the company’s COO and has played a key role in the organization’s development and success over the past 16 years. During her time with KPI OceanConnect, says the company, Bendtsen has been an integral part of the executive management team and instrumental in the development and execution of its strategy and M&A activities.

“At what is a critical time of change for the marine energy sector and the wider maritime industry, I am honored to take on the role of CEO at KPI OceanConnect,” said Bendtsen. “I am especially excited to continue working with our talented teams to bolster KPI OceanConnect’s commitment to excellence and drive for innovation, and to deliver tangible value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Anders Grønborg, previously the CEO at KPI OceanConnect and currently CCO at parent Bunker Holding Group, expressed confidence in the company’s future under the new leadership.

“I have no doubt that Dorthe Bendtsen, with her track record of strategic thinking, inclusive leadership and dedication to organizational growth, will successfully steer KPI OceanConnect in the ever-changing landscape of our industry. I wish her and the entire team every continued success.”

In addition to holding an MA in management and a BA in international relations and economics, Bendtsen is also a Chartered Governance Professional.