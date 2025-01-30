Kongsberg to lead major green upgrade of NCA hybrid vessel OV Bøkfjord Written by Nick Blenkey









The Norwegian Coastal Administration (NCA) has selected Kongsberg Maritime to serve as lead integrator for a significant green upgrade of its hybrid vessel, OV Bøkfjord. The project will include installation of Kongsberg Maritime’s electric rim-drive azimuth thrusters, together with an upgrade of hybrid capacity.

The NCA is the Norwegian agency responsible for coastal management, maritime safety, and emergency preparedness against pollution. With a presence along the entire Norwegian coast, the NCA ensures the safety and accessibility of maritime infrastructure, while also providing essential services such as pilotage and navigation technology.

The NCA has been an innovative frontrunner in the efforts to reduce emissions. Delivered in 2016, the OV Bøkfjord was its first hybrid vessel, and one of the first battery hybrids delivered by Kongsberg Maritime. The company will now lead the upgrades to the vessel’s hybrid capacity and propulsion systems, which aligns with the Administration’s strong focus on reducing environmental impacts, emission reduction, sustainable supply chain, and safer operations.

Kongsberg Maritime has engaged in operational and predictive analytics, comparing current fuel consumption with several decarbonization options. These analytics supported decision-making to meet the NCA’s future goals within emission reductions.

“This project proved that the hybrid technology has developed significantly over the last ten years since the OV Bøkfjord was first introduced,” said Eivind Midtlid, sales manager offshore integration & energy, Kongsberg Maritime. “Back then, it was a pioneer of its time, and today through this range of upgrades, we’re ensuring it will have even better environmental performance, for many years to come. Through our detailed analysis we have been able to expand the battery capacity by four times compared to the original design.

“To maximize emission reductions, we found that changing propulsion technology to our Rim-Drive azimuth thrusters allows the vessel to operate for much longer periods on full electric, emission-free clean energy,” Midtlid added.

The vessel charges its batteries with clean energy from Norway’s hydro-dominated power grid and utilizes this in its daily operations, safeguarding coastal navigation infrastructure. Additionally, the new propellers have been hydrodynamically optimised to significantly reduce noise compared to their predecessors, improving the crew environment and marine life below water.