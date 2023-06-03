Kongsberg live trials inland waterways autonomy

Following right on the heels of its recent successfully demonstration of remote and autonomous technologies on the Eidsvaag Pioner cargo vessel operating off the coast of Norway, Kongsberg Maritime has now successfully completed a live inland waterways autonomy trial in Belgium.

The test vessel, Zulu 4, a self-propelled inland waterway pallet shuttle barge owned by Blue Line Logistics NV, was equipped for remote-operated and autonomous navigation as part of the EU Horizon 2020 EU research program AUTOSHIP.

As part of the test, Zulu 4 maneuvered and navigated on unrestricted waterways and also demonstrated berthing and unberthing capability. For the trial, the vessel was upgraded with onboard control technology, while an onshore remote operation center (ROC) provided support. A safety crew was onboard the vessel during the test.

The Zulu 4 completed a 16.5-kilometer circuit starting from a port in Niel on the Rupel River. The vessel entered a busy sea canal before traversing locks and passing several bridges as well as a yacht club and marina.

Kongsberg technologies used in the trial included Autodocking, Autocrossing and automatic navigation systems. The company has also developed cloud-based communications systems and advanced simulations to test and ensure that the vessel operated safely and optimally.

“We are delighted with the performance of the Zulu 4 on what is a challenging route through the busy Belgian waterways,” said Pål André Eriksen, Senior Vice President, Remote & Autonomous Solutions, Kongsberg Maritime. “The course that the Zulu 4 completed provided an opportunity to test our technology in a real-life situation, where numerous maneuvers were performed successfully and safely.”

“The test run provides all partners within AUTOSHIP with essential experience and data, which can help us advance the adoption of remote-controlled and autonomous technology in the maritime sector,” Eriksen added.“Together with last week’s successful demonstration of a coastal cargo ship in Norway, we have proved that these technologies are applicable across different vessel types and suited to a variety of operations”.

“The fitting out of Zulu 4 with digital technology from Kongsberg Maritime and its testing is a major step forward to achieving autonomous operation of inland waterway barges,” said Antoon Van Coillie, CEO, Zulu Associates, developer of the Zulu pallet shuttle barge design. “This will allow the industry to respond to the triple challenges of zero emission transport, real modal shift and the looming workers shortage crisis.

“Kongsberg Maritime is a very strong partner and their extensive maritime know-how benefits tremendously the development of digitalization on inland waterways,” he added.

In the trial, under remote monitoring from the ROC, the team and vessel had to show situational awareness, engine and machinery monitoring, berthing/unberthing and maneuvering in port. The same tasks were demonstrated under autonomous control, along with collision avoidance, grounding avoidance, transit sailing and automatic mooring. Zulu 4 also demonstrated the ability to switch between autonomous operation and remote-controlled operation.

The successful test of the Zulu 4 barge verifies the maturity of key enabling technologies and helps build the real-world data required to assure the safety and security of autonomous operations on European waterways to regulators and customers, says Kongsberg.