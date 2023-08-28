K-Line opts for NAVTOR 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support solution Written by Nick Blenkey









Japanese shipping giant K-Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.) has signed an agreement with NAVTOR that will see the Egersund, Norway, headquartered technology company supply its NavFleet solution as a cornerstone of the development of K-Line’s 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support system.

Once operational, the facility will help K-Line enhance the safety, efficiency and sustainable performance of its in-house managed fleet. NavFleet will seamlessly connect vessels, crews and onshore teams with a solution that delivers real-time monitoring, and powerful operational insights.

“NavFleet builds a bridge between ships and shore,” says NAVTOR CEO Tor A. Svanes. “Functioning as a single, integrated platform, it shares the data necessary to build complete situational awareness of vessel operations; allowing for smarter, safer and more informed decision making.“

“Working together with K-Line,“ he added, “we can help them understand and act upon a constant stream of high-quality data, allowing them to address pain-points – on individual ships and across their entire, diverse fleet – and achieve the high standards they, and their business stakeholders, desire.“

NavFleet launched in 2021, building on NAVTOR’s integrated portfolio of performance and e-Navigation products and services. Among other features, the solution unites business critical data, automates tasks, simplifies reporting, and eases regulatory compliance.

“We have very good experience of working with the team at NAVTOR, who have delivered our navigational chart management services for more than eight years,” says Captain Kiyotaka Aya, senior managing executive officer at K-Line. “We are confident that NavFleet will become vital in developing K-Line’s global fleet management and monitoring support systems, enhancing our safety and quality management. We are truly delighted to be partners with NAVTOR and expect to develop continually improving safety and quality together.”

The new agreement also has the potential for expansion to cover further NAVTOR performance and e-Navigation products and services across K-Line’s total operated fleet.

In addition to NavFleet, NAVTOR’s portfolio includes NavStation digital chart table software (with automated passage planning), NavBox, a certified cyber secure gateway for seamless data transfer, NavCloud cloud computing services, and NAVTOR digital logbooks.