K-Line car carrier gets ClassNK EV fire-fighting notation

ClassNK has granted its “AFVC (Additional Fire-Fighting measures for Vehicle Carrier)” notation to Texas Highway, a car carrier operated by K-Line. The AFVC EV fire-fighting notations are for vessels equipped with additional firefighting measures for transporting electric vehicles (EVs).

EV fires raise concerns due to difficulties in extinguishing them and the risk of re-ignition. As shipowners take measures to address these issues, ClassNK has supported these efforts and has issued “Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles.” These guidelines explain the characteristics of EV fires and provide guidance on how to respond. They also set out five types of “AFVC” notation.

ClassNK confirmed that the Texas Highway meets the requirements for one of these five notations: FF (Fire Fighting). The notation recognizes that the ship’s fire suppression manual includes essential information and considerations for extinguishing fires involving electric vehicles on board. Additionally, it confirmed that the necessary equipment for fire suppression activities is available. These factors contribute to an assessment that rapid firefighting operations can be effectively implemented.