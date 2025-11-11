John McDonald elected as new ABS chairman and CEO Written by Nick Blenkey









John McDonald was elected the new chairman and chief executive officer of ABS at a board meeting on Nov. 11. In the culmination of a well-planned succession process, McDonald, who currently serves as president and chief operating officer, will take over his new role on Jan. 1, 2026, when current chairman and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki, retires.

“I am honored to lead this remarkable organization,” said McDonald. “I do so with deep respect for the legacy of technical excellence and steadfast commitment to safety that has guided ABS for more than 160 years. Building on this foundation and supported by a world-class team of professionals across the globe, I look forward to advancing our mission and continuing our journey of growth, innovation, and impact into the future. I am excited to begin.”

McDonald joined ABS in 1996 as a surveyor, serving in various frontline roles around the world. He led the former ABS divisions in Europe and the Pacific, held operational leadership roles including SVP of = Western Hemisphere survey operations and SVP of global business development, prior to becoming COO and president.

McDonald has a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy and an MBA from Texas A&M University.