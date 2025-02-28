Japan Marine United and BMT win contract for Japan’s next-gen landing craft Written by Nick Blenkey









Japan Marine United (JMU) and BMT report that they have been contracted by Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) to design and build the next-generation high speed landing craft, the Caimen Japan, for the Japan Self Defense Force.

The partnershp between BMT and JMU is seen as a significant collaborative effort between Japan and the U.K.

The design for the Caimen landing craft design will be provided by the BMT team in the U.K., and the production design and construction of the vessels carried out at JMU’s facilities in Japan.

Designed to deliver significant operational advantages over existing models, the aluminum-hulled, 30-meter long landing craft will have a highly efficient tri-bow hull form, resulting , says BMT, in outstanding seakeeping, performance, and beaching capabilities.

Capable of speeds of over 20 knots, the vessel will have extensive vehicle and troop-carrying capabilities.

“We are pleased to announce the strategic partnership with BMT, which will see our company meet the procurement programs of the Japan Ministry of Defense,” said JMU director and senior managing officer Akinori Takeno. This collaboration presents a valuable opportunity for us to work together to build cutting-edge, high-speed landing crafts with advanced aluminum hulls. By combining BMT’s innovative design concepts with our exceptional technologies and facilities, we hope to deliver landing crafts that exceed expectations. This partnership highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence in the maritime industry.”

“BMT is immensely proud to have been selected by ATLA and JMU, as design partner, to provide the design for this highly strategic project,” said BMT chief executive Sarah Kenny. “The collaboration between our teams in the U..K and Japan has been exemplary from the very beginning of our relationship.”

