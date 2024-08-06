Italy orders fourth new generation OPV

Hard on the heels of its recent order for five new minehunters, the Italian Navy has exercised a EUR 236 million (about $260 million) option for a fourth new generation offshore patrol vessel (OPV). The order has been placed with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%),.

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali will next finalize sub-contracts by notifying the option exercise to Fincantieri and Leonardo, with a value of around EUR 163 million to Fincantieri and EUR 70 million to Leonardo

The Italian OPV program has been put in place to contribute to the modernization and renewal of the Italian Navy’s vessels to ensure adequate capabilities for presence and surveillance, maritime patrolling, merchant traffic control, protection of lines of communication and the exclusive economic zone, as well as operations to protect against marine pollution threats.

With a length of about 95 meters, a displacement of 2,300 tons and the capacity to accommodate 97 crew members on board, the new Italian OPVs will be built at Fincantieri’s Riva Trigoso and Muggiano Integrated Shipyard.

They will be feature a package of technological solutions with advanced automation and maneuverability capabilities that will enable operations in a wide range of tactical scenarios and weather conditions.

Among the most innovative features on the OPVs is the naval cockpit. Developed for the Italian Navy’s multipurpose offshore patrol vessels (PPAs), it is based on an integrated workstation, co-produced by Leonardo and Fincantieri NexTech, that allows the operation of the ship and airborne operations by just two operators, the pilot and co-pilot, who fulfill the functions of bridge watch officer and captain. From this station, located in the command bridge, it is possible to manage the machinery, rudders and platform systems and some functions of the combat system.