International launches Chartek ONE passive fire protection on European market

AkzoNobel’s International protective coatings brand has launched its Chartek ONE epoxy passive fire protection (PFP) product to the European market following its launch in the Middle East last year.

Chartek ONE is a single coat, mesh-free solution that simplifies PFP application for assets in the energy sector, including offshore oil and gas, offering one solution for total protection.

Streamlining the installation process, the product maximizes efficiency as well as enhancing health and safety, says AkzoNobel. It provides three hours of jet and pool fire protection across a wide operating temperature range, shielding assets against different types of fires, including cryogenic and hydrocarbon fires, while providing robust corrosion resistance.

Chartek ONE’s 100% solids formula is boron-free and contains no chlorinated plasticizers, reducing occupational risks while minimizing environmental impact – reinforcing AkzoNobel’s commitment to sustainability.

Its mesh-free design eliminates the need for reinforcement in hydrocarbon pool and jet fire protection, including high heat flux jet fires. This simplifies and speeds up PFP system installation both in the workshop and onsite, while lowering installed weight and reducing labor and material costs – without compromising fire protection performance. These benefits are especially critical in industries with strict weight constraints, such as offshore oil and gas.

Chartek ONE is certified to meet standards including NORSOK M-501 Revision 7, ISO 21843, ISO 22899 and UL1709 Edition 5.