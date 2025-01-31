InterManager elects Sebastian von Hardenberg as president

Sebastian von Hardenberg, the CEO of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has been elected president of InterManager, the international association for the ship management sector,

An experienced negotiator, von Hardenburg has lobbied on behalf of InterManager members and the ship management sector during his term as vice president and was instrumental in discussions with the European Union regarding the potential impact of EU-ETS and FuelEU on ship managers.

“I am honored to have been elected as president of InterManager and pledge to work proactively with our members and industry stakeholders to strengthen global partnerships and foster forward-thinking solutions to the challenges we face,” he said. “InterManager is shaping the future of the ship management sector, and we firmly believe that we are stronger and better together.”

Von Hardenberg, a law graduate, joined the Schulte Group in 2005 and served as CFO of BSM from 2015 before being appointed CEO earlier this year.

He succeeds Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group, who served as president for the past four years and pioneered InterManager’s General Principles of Conduct and Action. Thanking O’Neil for his service, von Hardenburg vowed to continue InterManager’s campaign to raise standards across the ship management sector.

Raal Harris, chief creative officer of Ocean Technologies Group and One Ocean, has beenelected as vice president. He is a long-standing member of InterManager and has been an active member of its Executive committee for the past 10 years.