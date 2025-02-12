Indonesia’s Amman takes delivery of two versatile mooring boats

PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (Amman), one of Indonesia’s largest copper-and-gold mining companies, recently took delivery of two Robert Allan Ltd.-designed RAmbler 1400 mooring boats, the Amman Khatulistiwa 01 and Amman Khatulistiwa 02.

Built by the PT Dumas Shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, they are designed for operation at the port of Benete in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

Amman is moving to use LNG as a cleaner energy source for its operations and the mooring boats will mainly be used for handling mooring lines for large LNG ships. Additionally, they are equipped to perform line towing, pushing, and oil spill recovery.

During sea trials, reports Robert Allan Ltd., the mooring boats easily exceeded the required performance standards.

Key Particulars

Length, overall: 13.86 meters

Beam, molded: 5.5 meters

Depth, molded: 2.2 meters

Maximum draft (navigational): 1.72 meters

Performance

Speed: 10.35 knots

Bollard pull: 6.39 tonnes

Capacities

Fuel oil: 3.8 cubic meters

Potable water: 0.6 cubic meters

Dispersant: 1.8 cubic meters

Recovered oil: 4.4 cubic meters

Class Notation: LR✠ 100A1, SSC WORKBOAT, G2, MCH

The mooring boats are configured as a dayboat with a crew of two persons. Inside the compact wheelhouse a small pantry and dinette seating is provided. The lower accommodations have two berths and a toilet, along with considerable storage. Access to the engine room is through a watertight door from this space.

The vessel has a single chine hull form for maximum roll damping which also simplifies construction. A rope guard cage protects the wheelhouse. Aft, the bulwarks are lower to prevent fouling by towlines. The mast and radar can fold to reduce air clearance under the flared hull of larger ships.

For light towing the mooring boats can use a forward towing bitt or an aft bitt with towing hook as well as bow pushing fenders. During oil recovery operations a skimmer can be deployed on the aft deck where a clear 3 x 3 meter deck space is available for recovery equipment. A crane is provided to deploy this equipment and for general cargo use.

Main propulsion machinery comprises two Caterpillar C7 diesel engines, rated at 209 kW at 2,300 RPM. Propellers are 5 bladed, 900-mm diameter Kaplan style in Kort nozzles. A single generator provides 220V AC power. Large battery banks charged by a generator and or main engine alternators, provide DC power supply for the vessel’s essential loads, e.g. navigation equipment, communication, lighting, engine room pumps and deck machineries. Wet exhausts are used for main engines and the generator.