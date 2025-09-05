India’s first fully-electric tug will have a full Kongsberg Maritime equipment package Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract to deliver a fully integrated equipment package for India’s first electric tug, marking a major step in the country’s Green Tug Transition Program (GTTP), an initiative launched in October 2023 that is designed to phase out conventionally-fueled harbor tugs operating in India’s major ports and replace them with green tugs powered by cleaner and more sustainable alternatives.

Being built to a NavNautik India design, the tug will have a 60-ton bollard pull. It will be delivered and commissioned in fourth quarter 2026 and will operate at Deendayal Port in Gujarat, one of the key sites under the GTTP initiative

Awarded by Mandovi Drydocks in partnership with Ripley Group, a leading logistics provider, port developer, and ship owner on the east coast of India, the Kongsberg Maritime contract includes its permanent magnet (PM) driven azimuth thrusters, advanced electrical systems including energy storage (ESS), automation and control (K-Chief and K-Chief PMS), digital solutions (Vessel Insight and Vessel Performance), and full system integration.

Operational support will be provided by Kongsberg Maritime India’s global customer support team, ensuring confidence and lifecycle value for the owner and port operator.

While Kongsberg Maritime is supplying technology solutions to a range of hybrid e-tug projects, this is the company’s first full-electric tug contract.

Annette Holte, country manager, Kongsberg Maritime India, said: “This is a proud moment for Kongsberg Maritime. This contract is not only a technological milestone as our first full-electric tug, but it’s also a strong signal of trust from the Indian maritime industry. Our team has worked tirelessly to support owners and yards throughout the GTTP process, and we’re excited to play a key role in delivering the first electric tug in India. It’s a great example of how global expertise and local collaboration can come together to drive sustainable innovation.”

Mark Callaway, senior sales manager, tug systems, Kongsberg Maritime, added: “Electric tugboats are a significantly different vessel from traditional mechanical tugs, and owners and yards need confidence in these new emission-reducing technologies. By delivering a complete solution, from propellor to battery, we were able to earn Mandovi and Ripley’s trust that the final product will achieve their emission reduction goals set forth by the GTTP program.”

“Together with the builder – Mandovi Drydocks Goa – and designer – Navnautik – we found Kongsberg Maritime’s offer to be the most comprehensive and well-aligned with our specifications and GTTP requirements, while also being competitive. Considering this, along with their expertise and experience in the field, we have decided to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime on the development of the first-ever fully battery-operated tug for Indian ports,” said a spokesman for the tug’s operator, a subsidiary of the Ripley Group.