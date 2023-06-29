Inaugural Ship Repair USA is a hit with attendees Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log held its first-ever Ship Repair USA conference in New Orleans on June 20-21, drawing nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers and other specialists. Ship Repair USA plans to return to the Gulf region next summer.

“The feedback for Ship Repair USA has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “The program, the speakers, the sponsors, our program collaboration with MSC, and our partnership with SNAME attracted an audience of senior-level executives, and we delivered an exceptional experience for all involved. We’re proud that Marine Log can add a third high-level conference alongside TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) and Ferries.”

Day one of the event focused on advances in technologies for ship repair yards, legal advice, how to find funding, and more. Day two focused on programming from the Military Sealift Command and how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into next year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

Sponsors for Ship Repair USA 2023 included: