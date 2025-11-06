ICE swoops on 25 at Louisiana shipyard

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports that, on October 30, ICE Homeland Security Investigations New Orleans, with support from Enforcement and Removal Operations New Orleans, conducted an intelligence driven operation targeting immigration violations involving employees of Big “B” Services LLC, doing business as Barrois Welding Services, at a shipyard in Harvey, Louisiana.

The operation stemmed from an investigation initiated by HSI New Orleans in March 2025 after the arrest of an individual employed by Barrois Welding Services for immigration violations. During the investigation, HSI New Orleans agents served a Notice of Inspection and Immigration Subpoena on the owner of Barrois Welding Services, Russel E. Barrois. Despite multiple requests, says ICE, Barrois failed to provide required employee documentation, including Form I-9s, identification documents, or a current employee listing.

On Oct. 30, 2025, HSI New Orleans agents conducted the inspection at the worksite, with ERO New Orleans support, to arrest and process individuals found to be in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Photo: ICE

A total of 25 illegal aliens from Honduras were encountered during the operation. Among the Honduran illegal aliens arrested, criminal histories include: prior illegal entry, DUI and discharge of a firearm within city limits & resisting an officer by giving false information.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and holding employers accountable,” said HSI New Orleans Deputy Special Agent in Charge Matt Wright. “We will continue to investigate and take action against those who fail to comply with the law.”

HSI New Orleans is continuing efforts to determine potential criminal culpability related to the investigation.

HSI leads the IMAGE program, a mutual agreement between government and employers providing solutions to hiring process challenges through outreach and education with the goal of fostering workforce integrity and compliance with the law.